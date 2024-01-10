National

1 dead, 1 hurt in avalanche at Palisades Tahoe resort in California

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — (TAHOE CITY, Calif.) -- One person was killed and another was injured in an avalanche at the Palisades Tahoe resort on the California side of Lake Tahoe, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said.

No one has been reported missing, the sheriff's office said.

The avalanche's debris field is about 150 feet wide, 450 feet long and 10 feet deep, according to the sheriff's office.

Palisades Tahoe Resort said the avalanche was reported around 9:30 a.m. local time.

The resort said both sides of the mountain are closed.

The avalanche comes as a strong storm has blanketed much of the Sierra Nevada mountains with snow this week. Snow is ongoing and the Tahoe area will likely see an additional foot or more of snowfall Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

