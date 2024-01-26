NASA ends historic helicopter mission on Mars

After nearly three years and 72 flights, NASA administrator Bill Nelson announced that the Ingenuity helicopter mission on Mars has come to an end.

The announcement comes after images of its flight from January 18 showed damage to one of the carbon-fiber rotor blades upon landing, making the helicopter no longer capable of flight.

Despite this, Nelson also says that he is proud of Ingenuity’s accomplishments, and that the mission helped pave the way for future flights and exploration.

See video of the announcement below:

Read more at NASA.gov

©2024 Cox Media Group