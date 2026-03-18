NASA to Cover Upcoming U.S. Spacewalks 94, 95, Outside of Space Station 

On March 18th, NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Chris Williams will conduct U.S. spacewalk 94, exiting the orbiting laboratory’s Quest airlock to prepare the 2A power channel for the future International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Arrays (IROSA) installation.

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It will be Meir’s fourth spacewalk and Chris Williams’ first.

READ: Crew Wraps Final Spacewalk Preparations.

For U.S. spacewalk 95,two NASA astronauts will prepare the station’s 3B power channel for a future IROSA installation. NASA will provide more information on the date and time of the spacewalk, the crew members assigned to the activity, and coverage details closer to the operation.

READ: Spacewalkers Prep to Install Solar Array Mod Kit Today.

The spacewalks will be the 278th and 279th supporting space station assembly, maintenance and upgrades. They also are the first two station spacewalks of 2026 and the first for Expedition 74. Spacewalks 94 and 95 originally were scheduled for January, but the target dates were adjusted after the early departure of NASA’s SpaceX Crew‑11 mission.

LIVE: Tune in to watch @Astro_ChrisW and @Astro_Jessica go for a spacewalk!



Our astronauts are scheduled to step outside the @Space_Station at about 8am ET (1200 UTC) and work for about six-and-a-half hours. https://t.co/uCJYmHnFzL — NASA (@NASA) March 18, 2026

NASA’s live coverage will begin at 6:30 a.m. on NASA+, Amazon Prime, and the agency’s YouTube channel. U.S. spacewalk 94 will begin at approximately 8 a.m.

Learn more about International Space Station research and operations: HERE.

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