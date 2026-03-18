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NASA to Cover Upcoming U.S. Spacewalks 94, 95, Outside of Space Station 

NASA astronauts will conduct a pair of spacewalks beginning Wednesday, March 18, outside of the International Space Station to prepare for the installation of two roll-out solar arrays.

By Jeremy Goldman, WDBO News & Talk
NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Chris Williams NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Chris Williams will exit the International Space Station and conduct a spacewalk to install a modification kit and route cables on the port side of the orbital lab where a new roll-out solar array will be attached on a future spacewalk. (NASA)
By Jeremy Goldman, WDBO News & Talk

On March 18th, NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Chris Williams will conduct U.S. spacewalk 94, exiting the orbiting laboratory’s Quest airlock to prepare the 2A power channel for the future International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Arrays (IROSA) installation.

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It will be Meir’s fourth spacewalk and Chris Williams’ first.

READ: Crew Wraps Final Spacewalk Preparations.

For U.S. spacewalk 95,two NASA astronauts will prepare the station’s 3B power channel for a future IROSA installation. NASA will provide more information on the date and time of the spacewalk, the crew members assigned to the activity, and coverage details closer to the operation.

READ: Spacewalkers Prep to Install Solar Array Mod Kit Today.

The spacewalks will be the 278th and 279th supporting space station assembly, maintenance and upgrades. They also are the first two station spacewalks of 2026 and the first for Expedition 74. Spacewalks 94 and 95 originally were scheduled for January, but the target dates were adjusted after the early departure of NASA’s SpaceX Crew‑11 mission.

NASA’s live coverage will begin at 6:30 a.m. on NASA+, Amazon Prime, and the agency’s YouTube channel. U.S. spacewalk 94 will begin at approximately 8 a.m.

Learn more about International Space Station research and operations: HERE.

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Jeremy Goldman

Jeremy Goldman, WDBO News & Talk

Penn State broadcast journalist, class of 2025, with a minor in sports studies, & a John Curley Center Certification.



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