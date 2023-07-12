News

Multiple people injured on board Allegiant Airlines flight to Florida after hitting turbulence

By Leo Vargas, WDBO
At least four people were treated for injuries after an Allegiant Airlines flight bound for St. Petersburg from Asheville, North Carolina encountered turbulence Wednesday.

According to FlightAware, the plane, which carried 179 passengers and six crew members, suddenly lost altitude approximately 15 minutes before landing at St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport.

Medical crews arrived and assessed two passengers and two flight attendants after the plane landed and taxied to the gate. The four victims were transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

A passenger said several people on the flight hit their heads when the plane lost altitude, with some being carried off the plane in stretchers upon arrival.

Allegiant Airlines, along with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, are investigating the incident.

