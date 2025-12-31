Movies and TV shows casting in Tampa

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Tampa, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'The Craving'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Assistant Editor (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Tampa, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Maybe Next Time'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Nat (lead, female, non-binary, 18-25)

--- Lilah (supporting, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Tampa, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Godfathers'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Alex (lead, male, 28-38)

--- Laura (lead, female, 28-38)

--- Jeremy (lead, male, 28-38)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Tampa, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Bowl Cut Slasher'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kristen (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Daniel (supporting, male, 25-40)

--- Marty Boseman (lead, male, 25-40)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Tampa, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Mammon'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Gaffer (crew)

--- Stunts (crew)

--- Prop Maker/Artist (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $23

- Casting locations: Tampa, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Adventures of Jamie Watson (and Sherlock Holmes)'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Reporters/Announcers (voiceover, 18-100)

--- Annie (day player, female, 20-35)

--- Liam Stevenson (day player, male, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Rattlesnake'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- CREW (crew)

--- Jasper (lead, male, 18-23)

--- Ruby (lead, female, 18-23)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Jacksonville, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Fall of Stardust'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Asherah: Age 12 (supporting, female, 10-14)

--- Miguel (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Father Samuel (models, male, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $93

- Casting locations: Naples, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

