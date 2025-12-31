Movies and TV shows casting in Miami

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Miami, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Frosted Tips'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Salon Clients (background extra, 20-90)

--- Bris Guests (background extra, 30-90)

--- Hair Stylists (background extra, 25-60)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'Youtube (over 3 million subs)'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Young actors for leading, supporting, and episodic roles. (supporting, 12-16)

- Average hourly rate: $150

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'On-Camera Interviewer'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Talent (lead, 21-45)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Vertical Mini-Drama Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Will (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Sasha (lead, female, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $106

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Martial Arts Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Actress (lead, female, 18-45)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'Subclass'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Vitalis (supporting, 18-23)

--- Tempestuous (supporting, 18-24)

--- Akiko (supporting, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Green'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Nadia (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Stacy (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Sabine (supporting, female, 25-40)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Port 2025 Extra Episodes'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Actors (supporting, 18-100)

--- Models (models, 18-100)

--- Production Assistant (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Messi Broadcast'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Messi (, male, 18-87)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Paradise Lost'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ray (supporting, male, 30-40)

--- Eve (supporting, female, 25-35)

--- Rich (lead, male, 40-55)

- Average hourly rate: $14

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.