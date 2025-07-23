Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Subclass'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Vitalis (supporting, 18-23)

--- Tempestuous (supporting, 18-24)

--- Akiko (supporting, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: West Palm Beach, Florida; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Miami, Florida; Hollywood, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Ten Will'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ten Will (lead, male, 30-65)

--- Lillian Hutchinson (supporting, female, 30-65)

--- Gena (supporting, female, 4-12)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Hench: The Override Saga'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Holly (lead, female, 18-30)

--- Samanatha (lead, female, 21-38)

--- Gina (lead, female, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; New York City, New York; Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Belle & Beau'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Beau (lead, 25-25)

--- Belle (lead, 21-21)

--- Dr. Knotweed (supporting, 50-60)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Chronovisor'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Beatrice (lead, female, 40-70)

--- Librarian (day player, 40-100)

--- Young Academic (day player, male, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'America Down'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; White Plains, New York; New Haven, Connecticut; New London, Connecticut; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Asherah: A Love Odyssey - Episode One - Flashbacks'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ariel: Age-19 (supporting, female, 18-23)

--- Miguel: Age-20 (lead, male, 18-24)

--- Asherah: Age-18 (lead, female, 18-23)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: West Palm Beach, Florida; Savannah, Georgia; Augusta, Georgia; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Jogger'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Ari (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Alex (day player, male, 18-25)

--- Emily (supporting, female, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $41

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Norwalk, California

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Lore - A Collective Narrative'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Lead (lead, 18-27)

--- Hanna - HR Girl With Zero Filter and Too Much Heart (lead, female, 22-29)

--- Joell (lead, male, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Night Driver'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 18-100)

--- Production Assistant (crew)

--- Go-Go Dancers/Drag Queens (background extra, 18-40)

- Average hourly rate: $22

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Moon Eyes'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jewel (lead, female, 18-21)

--- Reuben (lead, male, 18-21)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: Lancaster, Pennsylvania; New York City, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'My Queen Mom Rules'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- PARTY GUESTS (background extra, 20-50)

--- OFFICE WORKERS (background extra, 20-50)

--- BODYGUARDS (background extra, 25-40)

- Average hourly rate: $17

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Untitled Feature Film Project'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ron (day player, male, 35-60)

--- Kiki Splendid Frederic (supporting, female, 25-35)

--- Sty Sydney (supporting, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Lost Drill Sergeant Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Army Drill Sergeant (lead, male, 25-40)

--- W.A.S.P. Female Pilots (lead, female, 20-40)

--- ARMY CHAPLAIN (lead, male, 23-40)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: Denver, Colorado

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Vertical Mini-Drama Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Will (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Sasha (lead, female, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $106

- Casting locations: England, Arkansas; Los Angeles, California; Austin, Texas; New Orleans, Louisiana; Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'The Seam'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Heather (lead, female, 21-28)

--- Isaac (lead, male, 21-28)

--- Ben (lead, male, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Princeton Junction, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Whispers in the Walls'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Nurse (day player, female, 23-50)

--- Police Officer (background extra, male, 30-60)

--- Rose (supporting, 35-50)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'72 Hours,' Bouncers'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- High End Club Bouncers (background extra, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York; New York City, New York; Jersey City, New Jersey; Newark, New Jersey; Hoboken, New Jersey

- Learn more about the feature film here

'He Named Him Adam'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Hal Stephens (supporting, male, 30-40)

--- Raynell (supporting, female, 28-32)

--- Pastor Mark (Cameo) (supporting, 40-60)

- Average hourly rate: $108

- Casting locations: Burbank, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Mama's Boy'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- 1970s High School Students (background extra, 18-25)

--- 1970s High School Students Aged 13-16 (background extra, 13-16)

--- 1970's BBQ attendees- Tent. Works 7/8 (NonSAG Covered) (background extra, 18-98)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Clifton, New Jersey; Newark, New Jersey; New York City, New York; Morristown, New Jersey; Hoboken, New Jersey

- Learn more about the scripted show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.