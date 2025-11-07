The most expensive neighborhoods in Tampa

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Tampa metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Palma Ceia West (Tampa, FL)

Median sale price

: $2,437,450 |

Median days on market

: 81 days

1519 S Church Ave, Tampa, FL 33629

- List price: $750,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,636

1520 S Richard Ave, Tampa, FL 33629

- List price: $724,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,976

2407 S Lois Ave, Tampa, FL 33629

- List price: $699,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,475

4114 W Neptune St, Tampa, FL 33629

- List price: $2,150,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,262

#2. Snell Isle (St. Petersburg, FL)

Median sale price

: $2,025,000 |

Median days on market

: 129 days

135 Aranda St NE, St Petersburg, FL 33704

- List price: $850,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,836

167 Almedo Way NE, Saint Petersburg, FL 33704

- List price: $1,200,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,598

459 Bayview Dr NE, Saint Petersburg, FL 33704

- List price: $697,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,612

609 Alda Way NE, St Petersburg, FL 33704

- List price: $3,300,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 6 | Square feet: 4,912

#3. North Downtown (St. Petersburg, FL)

Median sale price

: $1,875,552 |

Median days on market

: 96 days

130 4Th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701

- List price: $179,000

- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 534

301 2Nd St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701

- List price: $860,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,766

750 Burlington Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701

- List price: $126,000

- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 625

777 3Rd Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701

- List price: $1,599,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,052

#4. Downtown St. Petersburg (St. Petersburg, FL)

Median sale price

: $1,649,512 |

Median days on market

: 91 days

146 4Th Ave NE, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701

- List price: $8,450,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 6.5 | Square feet: 7,457

301 2Nd St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701

- List price: $860,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,766

400 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

- List price: $3,005,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,606

470 3Rd St S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701

- List price: $299,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,045

#5. New Suburb Beautiful (Tampa, FL)

Median sale price

: $1,575,000 |

Median days on market

: 23 days

1011 S Moody Ave, Tampa, FL 33629

- List price: $299,999

- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 684

2308 W Jetton Ave, Tampa, FL 33629

- List price: $1,190,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,769

2522 W Watrous Ave, Tampa, FL 33629

- List price: $1,975,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,115

