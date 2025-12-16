Most expensive homes for sale in Punta Gorda

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Punta Gorda listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 43346 Waterside Trl, Punta Gorda

- Price: $3,395,000

- 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,490

- Price per square foot: $756

- Lot size: 0.8 acres

- Days on market: 340 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)

#2. 37511 Washington Loop Rd, Punta Gorda

- Price: $2,622,000

- 7 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 8,981

- Price per square foot: $291

- Lot size: 23.0 acres

- Days on market: 200 days (-$75,000 price reduction since listing)

#3. 43362 Waterside Trl, Punta Gorda

- Price: $2,499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,079

- Price per square foot: $811

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 5 days

#4. 43451 and 43631 Farabee Rd, Punta Gorda

- Price: $2,100,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,066

- Price per square foot: $1,016

- Lot size: 71.0 acres

- Days on market: 153 days

#5. 3691 Whippoorwill Blvd, Punta Gorda

- Price: $2,100,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,194

- Price per square foot: $657

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 6 days

#6. 370 Santander Ct, Punta Gorda

- Price: $1,999,999

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,150

- Price per square foot: $634

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 56 days (-$1 price reduction since listing)

#7. 3423 Nighthawk Ct, Punta Gorda

- Price: $1,999,999

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,264

- Price per square foot: $612

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 56 days (-$1 price reduction since listing)

#8. 2523 Ryan Blvd, Punta Gorda

- Price: $1,999,999

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,305

- Price per square foot: $605

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 68 days (-$1 price reduction since listing)

#9. 2861 Don Quixote Dr, Punta Gorda

- Price: $1,999,999

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,357

- Price per square foot: $595

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 56 days (-$1 price reduction since listing)

#10. 3675 Whippoorwill Blvd, Punta Gorda

- Price: $1,999,999

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,779

- Price per square foot: $529

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 68 days (-$1 price reduction since listing)

