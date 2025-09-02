Modelo and Corona seller Constellation Brands says Hispanic consumers in the US are buying less beer

Constellation Brands, which owns the Modelo and Corona beers in the U.S., lowered its full-year sales and profit outlook Tuesday, citing falling demand from Hispanic consumers.

Constellation President and CEO Bill Newlands said U.S. purchases of high-end beers have declined over the past few months. Consumers are making fewer trips to buy beer and are spending less per trip, Newlands said.

The trend is most pronounced among Hispanic consumers, Newlands said. The company said in a recent conference call with investors that Hispanic buyers account for about half of Constellation’s business.

Constellation has been licensed to sell Modelo and Corona in the U.S. since 2013 as part of an agreement with antitrust regulators after AB InBev bought Mexico's Grupo Modelo. Constellation also owns wine brands like Robert Mondavi and Kim Crawford, and spirits like Casa Noble tequila.

Constellation warned in April that Hispanic consumers were under pressure. At the time, Newlands said research indicated two-thirds of Hispanic buyers were concerned about higher prices on food and other essentials and half were concerned about immigration issues. Many were also worried about the job market, he said.

“That has tended to mean that the consumer has pulled back on spending on a number of categories,” Newlands said during a conference call with investors. “Beer is quite a ways down the list, but it’s certainly on the list because things like social gatherings, an area where the Hispanic consumer often consumes beer, are declining today as part of these overarching concerns that they have.”

Rochester, New York-based Constellation said Tuesday it now expects its net sales of beer to fall between 2% and 4% in its 2026 fiscal year, compared to its previous forecast of up to a 3% increase. Constellation’s fiscal year ends Feb. 28, 2006.

The company also expects adjusted earnings per share of $11.30 to $11.60 for the year, compared to its previous forecast of $12.60 to $12.90.

Constellation’s shares fell more than 6% in morning trading Tuesday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.