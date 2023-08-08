Mind-Blowing Video Goes Viral: Scientist reveals the truth about what’s in your ocean swallow

In a recent viral video, biologist and TikTok sensation Adolfo Sánchez-Blanco unveiled the fascinating microscopic world lurking beneath the surface of the ocean.

With over 467,000 followers on his TikTok channel, this Connecticut-based professor is known for sharing educational content.

In his latest clip, he delved into what exactly you’re inadvertently consuming when you gulp down a mouthful of ocean water.

Garnering a staggering 6.8 million views, the video offered viewers an intriguing glimpse into the microscopic life teeming within the water you accidentally ingest.

Prepare to be amazed by the hidden wonders of the deep blue.

#microscopy #microscope #microorganisms #protozoans #diatoms #dinoflagellate #nauplius #diatoms #diatomeas #ecology #ocean #drbioforever ♬ Sail - AWOLNATION @dr.bioforever If you like swimming in the ocean, it is just a matter of time until you will swallow a little water by accident. . But if you were to swallow a little bit of ocean water by accident, do not worry as it won’t make you sick. The hydrochloric acid that your stomach produces will kill the microorganisms that you ingest. . So don’t get scared! Microscopic life is always present in all aquatic ecosystems. Microscopic life like what you saw in the video is essential to maintain the overall health of aquatic ecosystems. . The problem is when an aquatic ecosystem like the ocean gets polluted. This will alter the balance in the ecosystem and microorganisms such as bacteria will thrive. For example, when ocean water contains excessive amounts of bacteria, this will lead to gastrointestinal infections, skin issues, or other worse problems. . These are the microorganisms that you see in the video (in order of appearance): Nauplius larva of a microscopic crustacean (copepod) Diatom next to grains of sand Broken frustule of a beautiful diatom Dinoflagellate Diatom Colonial diatom (I believe it’s Chaetoceros) and a protozoan swimming Another diatom colony forming a beautiful pattern A piece of decomposing algae with diatoms and protozoans and lots of other diatoms! …and yes, that thing at the beginning of the video was a jellyfish. . The diversity of life in the ocean is incredible (and necessary!) . For this video I used an Olympus CX31 microscope at 40x, 100x, 200x, and 400x magnification. #biology

©2023 Cox Media Group