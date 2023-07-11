A message in a bottle was found on a Florida beach on Friday.

Brent Coleman of Georgia was on vacation when his son stumbled on the bottle while walking along the shore.

The contents of the bottle were posted on a local Facebook page in hopes of reuniting the bottle with the owner’s family members. .

The bottle contained a handwritten note by a man named Howard Brown, and a few other small items.

The note said he had dreamed of living a life in Florida with his wife of 57 years, but “cancer had other plans,” and by the time the note would be found, he would be gone.

Message In A Bottle Washes Up In Florida Message In A Bottle Washes Up In Florida - Facebook post

Coleman was able to get in contact with Brown’s immediate family members and mail the contents of the bottle to them.”

Coleman said the family was “extremely grateful” for the discovery.

©2023 Cox Media Group