Central Florida hospitals are experiencing an increase in flu cases

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida hospitals are experiencing a significant increase in flu cases, with AdventHealth reporting over 700 positive flu tests this year.

According to AdventHealth, the current flu surge is over twice the number of cases reported at the same period last year.

State health officials have observed an increase in flu cases throughout the region and are advising residents to get vaccinated and remain home if they are unwell.

Flu activity in Florida is currently low but has been rising since late November 2025. Influenza A, making up over 90% of recent positive specimens, is the main strain.

In 2025, emergency visits in Central Florida increased by 4% over the three-year average, indicating that flu activity fluctuates during the season.

