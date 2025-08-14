Mars says naturally dyed candy is coming

Mars Wrigley North America announced that starting in 2026, popular treats like Skittles, M&M’s, Starburst, and Extra Gum will be made without artificial colors.

The move is part of the company’s commitment to providing consumers with delicious choices and meeting high food safety standards.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has targeted artificial dyes.

The FDA praised Mars for its action on synthetic dyes, calling it “a win for parents, consumers, and public health.”

Mars Wrigley is exploring alternatives to synthetic color additives that satisfy safety criteria and consumer preferences.

The decision aligns with a trend among major consumer goods companies to offer naturally colored products, driven by concerns about synthetic food additives and a push for healthier choices.

Mars has not removed artificial dyes from all its brands but is working on it, promising additional commitments and timelines when effective solutions are identified.

Hershey Co. has also pledged to remove artificial dyes from its products by the end of 2027.

