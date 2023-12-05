News

The manatee feeding program ends in Brevard County as some food sources rebound

By Joe Kelley

Fewer manatee deaths reported in Florida this year, fatal boat strikes increase, data shows

By Joe Kelley

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has announced that a feeding program designed to supplement manatee food sources in Brevard County will not occur this winter.

The decision comes as conditions in the Mosquito Lagoon have improved, with adequate foraging resources available for the manatees.

The feeding program was implemented in response to a mass die-off of seagrass beds, the primary food source for manatees, which increased manatee deaths.

While the number of manatees dying of starvation has decreased, concerns remain about reproduction rates.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is currently reviewing whether manatees need to be relisted as an endangered species.

Joe Kelley

Joe Kelley

WDBO News Director and host the The Joe Kelley Show - weekdays from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on WDBO.

