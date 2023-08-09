Man shot dead by FBI during raid

A Utah man who made threats against President Joe Biden was shot and killed by FBI agents.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning when agents attempted to serve a warrant at a residence in Provo after online threats that were deemed “credible” were made against President Biden and other figures, including Vice President Kamala Harris. The threats were posted ahead of Biden’s scheduled visit to Salt Lake City in the afternoon.

The investigation into the suspect, identified as Craig Deleeuw Robertson, began in April when he allegedly made threats to New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who was overseeing the hush money investigation into former President Donald Trump. The U.S. Secret Service was notified of the threats two months later, according to officials.

The investigation revealed Robertson made threats to other officials dating as far back as September of 2022.

No FBI agents were injured in the raid. The agency released a statement saying the shooting incident is under review.

