Man dies from heat stroke while spreading his father’s ashes in Utah

A Texas man who traveled to Utah to spread his father’s ashes has died of heat stroke, his family says.

Austin resident James Bernard Hendricks, 66, was hiking in Arches National Park – where he spread his dad’s ashes – when he likely became disoriented from a “combination of heat, dehydration and high altitude,” according to authorities. After finding his vehicle on August 1st, authorities launched a search – and found Hendricks’ body off-trail but nearby, says his sister, Ruth Bough.

The temperature at Arches National Park topped 90 degrees the day Hendricks went missing, the National Weather Service reports.

