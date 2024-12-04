Losses in China lead to $5 billion charge for General Motors as it cuts the value of its assets

DETROIT — (AP) — The poor performance of General Motors' Chinese joint ventures is forcing the company to write down assets and take a restructuring charge totaling more than $5 billion in the fourth quarter of this year.

The Detroit automaker said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that it will cut the value of its equity stake in the ventures by $2.6 billion to $2.9 billion when it reports its results early next year. In addition, GM will take $2.7 billion worth of restructuring charges, most of it during the fourth quarter.

The noncash charges will reduce the company's net income, but they will not affect adjusted pretax earnings, GM said in the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

GM for years has owned 50% of its joint venture with SAIC General Motors Corp. and has other joint ventures, including a finance arm. The ventures used to be a reliable source of equity income for the company, but have swung to losses in the past year.

The ventures lost $347 million from January through September, compared with a profit of $353 million in the same period of 2023. Still, GM expects to post a full year net profit of $10.4 billion to $11.1 billion.

China has become an increasingly difficult market for foreign automakers, with BYD and other domestic companies raising their quality and reducing costs. The country also has subsidized domestic automakers.

The main joint venture with SAIC, called SGM, is finishing restructuring actions that GM expects will “address market challenges and competitive conditions,” GM said in the filing.

Shares of GM fell just over 1% in Wednesday morning trading to $53.06. They are up nearly 47% so far this year.

In a note to investors, Bernstein analyst Daniel Roeska wrote that he sees two risks to GM's China restructuring plan, that the venture will need “incremental cash” to do the work, and that there may be too many headwinds in China for the venture to become meaningfully profitable.

But he also wrote that the joint venture's current cash balance is likely to be sufficient to cover restructuring expenses, provided the venture becomes profitable next year.

On GM’s third-quarter earnings conference call, Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said restructuring in China had not yet started, but sales were up and inventory was down.

CEO Mary Barra said China is a difficult environment because some domestic brands “don’t seem to prioritize profitability, they’re definitely prioritizing production.” She said GM can make money there in a different way, focusing on a new pickup truck and importing premium vehicles.

