JobNewsUSA.com will host a job fair Thursday, May 30, from 10:00am to 2:00pm at the Embassy Suites by Hilton, located at 8978 International Drive in Orlando.

Organizers say at least 30 companies will be present at the job fair to seek potential candidates.

Job seekers are asked to dress professionally and bring plenty of resume copies.

Parking and admission are free.

For more information, including how to register, click here.

