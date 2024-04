The City of Altamonte Springs will host a job fair Saturday, April 6, from 10:00am to 2:00pm at the Westmonte Recreation Center.

The city says it is offering a variety of positions in public works, leisure services, law enforcement, as well as paid internships.

Employees of the city will have access to benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans, and a wellness program.

