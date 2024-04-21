Looking for work? CFEC hiring event happening Thursday in Seminole County

The Central Florida Employment Council is set to host a hiring event showcasing Seminole County’s top employers Thursday, April 25, from 1:00pm to 4:00pm inside the gymnasium at the Altamonte Springs SDA Church.

Nearly 30 employers from throughout Seminole County will be present at the hiring event, ready to interview and hire candidates of all levels of experience.

Job seekers are required to register online prior to attending this event and must be dressed professionally upon arrival on the day of the event. Applicants must also bring at least 30 resume copies.

For more information, including how to register for the hiring event, click here.

