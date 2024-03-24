Looking for work? Central Florida Job Fair happening Wednesday

The Central Florida Employment Council is set to host a job fair Wednesday, March 27, from 12:00pm to 4:00pm inside the Central Florida Fairgrounds Expo Building.

Nearly 100 companies from various industries will be present to seek potential candidates of all levels of experience.

Organizers say job seekers are required to dress professionally, bring paper copies of their resume, and should also prepare a short oral introduction of themselves as a way to build confidence when engaging with company representatives at the job fair.

Parking and admission are free.

