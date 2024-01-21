Looking for a job in sales? United Career Fairs hosts hiring event this week

United Career Fairs will hold a hiring event this Wednesday, January 24, at 6:00pm at the Embassy Suites in Altamonte Springs.

Officials with the event say it is open to those seeking positions in sales or sales management, and recruiters from several companies will be present. The event will start with the hiring managers giving a short presentation, giving an overview of the company they work for, and the opportunities offered.

The organization says job seekers should dress for a formal interview, and plan to arrive early as the event starts promptly at 6:00pm. Those who do not have prior experience working in sales are also welcome to attend.

More information, including how to pre-register for this career fair, is available here.





