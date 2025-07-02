A look at the charges and potential sentencing Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces in his sex trafficking trial

NEW YORK — (AP) — The jury in Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking trial reached a verdict on all but the most complicated counts - racketeering conspiracy - against the hip-hop star. Jurors are continuing their deliberations Wednesday after saying they couldn't reach a consensus on that top count.

Here's what we know about the charges and potential sentencing:

What are the charges against Sean “Diddy” Combs?

The three-time Grammy Award winner has pleaded not guilty to five felony charges: one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Prosecutors say Combs coerced women into abusive sex parties involving hired male sex workers, ensured their compliance with drugs like cocaine and threats to their careers, and silenced victims through blackmail and violence that included kidnapping, arson and beatings.

Combs’ lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, portrayed the Bad Boys Records founder as the victim of overzealous prosecutors who exaggerated elements of his lifestyle and recreational drug use to bring charges that resulted in what he called a “fake trial.”

What is racketeering conspiracy?

The most serious charge in this case, it alleges that Combs ran a criminal enterprise for two decades that relied on bodyguards, household staff, personal assistants and others in his orbit to facilitate and cover up crimes.

It's commonly used to tackle organized crime, with prosecutors using the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations act, or RICO, to take on the Mafia in the 1970s.

To prove the charge, prosecutors must show that an enterprise existed and was involved in a pattern of racketeering activity. In this case, the alleged activity includes kidnapping, arson, bribery and sex trafficking.

What is a partial verdict?

The panel of eight men and four women said in a note that “unpersuadable” views on both sides kept them from reaching a unanimous verdict on the racketeering charge. The jury has made a decision on the other charges, however that remains under wraps.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian agreed with prosecutors and Combs’ defense team that it was too soon to give up on reaching a verdict on all counts after less than 13 hours of deliberations.

What sentence could Combs face?

Racketeering conspiracy carries a potential maximum sentence of life in prison. The sex trafficking charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life. Transportation to engage in prostitution carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

