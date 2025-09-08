Part of terminal at London's Heathrow Airport evacuated over possible hazardous material

LONDON — (AP) — Part of a terminal at Heathrow Airport in London was evacuated Monday because of a possible hazardous material, authorities said.

The check-in area at Terminal 4 was closed and evacuated while emergency services responded, a Heathrow spokesperson said.

Crowds of passengers with luggage could be seen outside the terminal as firefighters responded to the scene.

The London Fire Brigade said the evacuation was a precaution.

The airport asked passengers not to travel to the terminal. All other terminals were operating.

