‘X-Box murderers’ apologize 21 years after brutal massacre

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — For the first time since Troy Victorino and Jerone Hunter stabbed and beat six people and a dog to death with baseball bats in 2004, the duo took responsibility for the murders and apologized to the victims’ families.

“I was part of something that destroyed a lot of lives, and for that, I’m truly sorry for the pain, heartache and trauma,” Hunter said, calling himself weak-minded. “I understand the impact of those events that has been a dark cloud over the community for the last two decades.”

The now 39-year-old’s apology came amid his plea for the Volusia County judge to spare him from receiving a second death penalty. It was the first time he’s ever addressed the public. His voice shook as he worked his way through his three-minute letter.

Hunter was just 18 when he and Victorino, along with two others, broke into a house in Deltona and bludgeoned and stabbed the victims, including the woman who evicted Victorino from the house.

Victorino wanted to get his X-box that he left inside the house back, prosecutors said. Some of the victims were hit 30 times. It’s still considered one of the most brutal mass murders in Volusia County history.

Victorino, now 49, was unable to read his own apology note. The jail refused to print him a copy as he appeared via Zoom.

“My search is not for freedom but for forgiveness,” he said, mentioning each of the six victims by name.

Both men said society would be better off with them in prison working to mentor younger inmates. They said they’d developed those roles over the decades they had to reflect and accept their past.

Victorino wiped tears away as his attorney read a letter from his brother, who said he’s finally accepted Victorino back into his life and been able to talk about him to his friends.

If the judge chooses the death penalty, it would be the second time. The first was overturned by a change in state law, which required the two to be re-sentenced.

Attorneys warned the new death penalty could also be overturned because the jury was not unanimous in its recommendation, which would require a third sentencing hearing to be held.

“Finality of a life sentence would be very healing,” one of them suggested.

Sentencing has not been scheduled, but the judge suggested it would take place in September.

