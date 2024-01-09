Worlds largest cruise ship to arrive in home port

Miami, FL — The Worlds largest cruise ship is expected to arrive in it’s new home port.

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas will dock at Port of Miami on Wednesday between 6-7am.

The massive vessel was supposed to dock on Tuesday, but due to the inclement weather in Florida, the Icon is spending another day at Royal Caribbean’s private island, Coco Cay in the Bahamas.

The ship’s appearance at the private island was for a crew-only party to celebrate the historic build.

Icon of the Seas by the numbers:

20 total decks

2,350 crew members

2,800 staterooms

5,600 guest capacity

7 pools, 9 whirlpools

6 waterslides (record breaking)

1,198 feet long (span of 4 football fields)

285,000 gross tons

8 neighborhoods

Royal Caribbean Icon of the Seas, world's largest cruise ship (Royal Caribbean Press Center)

The cruise ship was Built in Meyer Turku’s massive shipyard in Turku, Finland. The vessel had to stop in Cadiz, Spain, and Ponce, Puerto Rico for it’s finishing touches.

International Soccer Superstar, Lionel Messi, is the official “Icon” of the ship and will appear at the official naming celebration.

Royal Caribbean plans to build at least two more ships modeled after the Icon for it’s new “Icon Class.” One is yet to be named, the other is the Star of the Seas which will call Port Canaveral (Orlando) it’s home port in the summer of 2025.

Royal Caribbean is close to the completion of the Utopia of the Seas (an Oasis Class ship), which will also call Port Canaveral (Orlando) it’s home this summer.

The Icon of the Seas will set sail on it’s main voyage from Miami on January 27th.

For more info on the Icon of the Seas, click here.





