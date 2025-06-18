News

Woman shot overnight while driving in Orange County, deputies say

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Woman shot overnight while driving in Orange County, deputies say Deputies in Orange County are investigating an overnight shooting. (WFTV)
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are investigating an overnight shooting.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 5800 block of Elon Drive.

Deputies said they responded to a call for shots fired in the area and located an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman.

The two told deputies they were driving in the area, after they met with two people, and were shot at by an “unknown suspect.”

Deputies said the woman suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Deputies also added that the “man declined to press charges.”

No other details were released by law enforcement.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!