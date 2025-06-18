Woman shot overnight while driving in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are investigating an overnight shooting.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 5800 block of Elon Drive.

Deputies said they responded to a call for shots fired in the area and located an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman.

The two told deputies they were driving in the area, after they met with two people, and were shot at by an “unknown suspect.”

Deputies said the woman suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Deputies also added that the “man declined to press charges.”

No other details were released by law enforcement.

