Woman knocked unconscious by duck while riding roller coaster, lawsuit claims

ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman is demanding $50,000 from SeaWorld after her fun, roller-coaster-filled day took a fowl turn.

The woman’s lawsuit, filed Monday, said she was riding the park’s Mako roller coaster back in March when a duck flew into the coaster’s path, hitting her in the face.

The woman said she was knocked unconscious by the crash.

The woman’s lawsuit said SeaWorld should have warned her about the dangerous condition of the park before she got on the ride and called the coaster a “zone of danger” that placed her in harm’s way.

“[SeaWorld] created a zone of danger for bird strikes due to… placing the roller coaster over or near a body of water, which creates a higher risk of bird strikes involving ducks, gulls, geese and other waterfowl," her attorneys wrote.

The lawsuit also claimed the Mako roller coaster disoriented birds and increased the risk of collision.

WFTV reached out to SeaWorld, which does not typically comment on pending lawsuits. However, the park has issued short statements after past events saying safety for guests is a top priority that gets taken seriously.

Mako has been the subject of lawsuits about flying objects in the past. However, if true, this appeared to be the first flying duck incident.

The alleged incident was not included in the park’s quarterly report of injuries, illnesses and ailments that happened to riders, many of them caused by pre-existing conditions and that includes minor incidents like wrist pain.

The duck’s condition was not reported.

