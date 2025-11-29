Woman fatally stabbed in late-night Orange County attack

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman in her 40s was fatally stabbed on the 2800 block of Rockingham Circle in Orange County late on November 28, 2025.

Deputies arrived at the scene around 11 p.m. and found the victim, who was then taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation, and authorities have not released additional details about the stabbing circumstances or possible suspects.

Residents in the area should stay alert as the investigation continues, officials said in a media release.

We will continue to update you as new information becomes available.

