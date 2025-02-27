Woman charged with murder after deadly road-rage shooting in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman is expected to go before a judge Thursday on a charge of second-degree murder.

A grand jury upgraded the charges against Tina Allgeo in connection to a deadly road rage shooting.

It happened in December on East Colonial and Primrose drives.

It all started as a dispute between two drivers.

When police arrived, they found Mihail Tsvetkov lying in the street with a gunshot wound. He later died.

According to court documents, the victim had been following too closely behind Tina Allgeo and hit her car.

Documents state Allgeo confronted Tsvetkov about his driving and tried to call the police. But things escalated quickly.

Police say Tsvetkov eventually got out of his car, approached Allgeo, opened her door, and struck her.

That’s when she pulled out a gun and shot him, claiming self-defense, according to a report.

But a grand jury just indicted Allgeo for second-degree murder.

State Attorney Monique Worrell said this case shows how seriously her office takes gun violence.

She promised to hold people accountable for “senseless disputes.”

Allgeo also faces an aggravated battery charge in this case.

