Woman arrested for posing as DCF worker in attempted kidnapping of 9-year-old, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County deputies arrested a 56-year-old woman Friday after she allegedly posed as a Florida DCF in an attempt to kidnap a 9-year-old boy from a Lakeland home.

Nicole Terry Thomas was detained after she personally called 911 to ask for police help in removing children from the home.

Thomas is charged with four counts of attempted kidnapping, unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling and two counts of criminal action under the color of law. She also faces charges for trespassing and misuse of 911.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas falsely identified herself as an employee of the Department of Children and Families (DCF) during the incident.

Nyasia Brooks, 28, was babysitting four children at her residence when a 9-year-old came inside, saying that his mother and a DCF worker were outside.

An arrest affidavit states that Brooks told investigators Thomas knocked on the door and window, claiming she was a case manager there to pick up the child for his mother.

When Brooks refused to give up the boy, Thomas allegedly threatened to remove all four children from the home.

After the confrontation, Thomas went to the end of the driveway and called the Sheriff’s Emergency Communications Center to request a deputy respond to the scene. During the call, she identified herself by name and claimed to be a DCF employee needing help with removing children.

Detectives observed that Thomas did not provide a business card or proof of employment when Brooks asked for it during the incident.

The child’s biological mother, who does not have custody and has mental disabilities, told detectives she met Thomas at her church. She stated that Thomas claimed to be employed by DCF and promised to assist her in regaining custody of her son. Thomas came to the Lakeland residence with the mother prior to the attempted removal.

Sheriff Grady Judd noted that Thomas eventually admitted to detectives that she should have known better than to impersonate a government official. Judd described the suspect’s actions as poorly planned.

“In what was probably the only smart thing she said or did that afternoon, Nicole Thomas admitted to detectives that she should have known better,” Judd said. “She impersonated a government employee, threatened to take four children and even called 911 to try to get a deputy to help her pull it all off. I’d say she didn’t clearly think that one through.”

Thomas has a criminal record that includes multiple violent and fraudulent crimes. Her past charges consist of kidnapping, child abuse, battery, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Additionally, she has been charged previously with various thefts, frauds, and possession of stolen property.

Thomas was issued “No Bond” on her kidnapping charges during a first appearance hearing on Feb. 15, 2026.

Her pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group