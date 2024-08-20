News

Woman arrested in death, injuries of Lake County deputies indicted by grand jury

By Nikki DeMarco, WFTV.com

Woman arrested in death, injuries of Lake County deputies indicted by grand jury A grand jury indicted Julie Ann Sulpizio for principal to murder in the first degree of a law enforcement officer. (WFTV)

By Nikki DeMarco, WFTV.com

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A grand jury indicted Julie Ann Sulpizio for principal to murder in the first degree of a law enforcement officer.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

On Monday, A Lake County grand jury found that there was sufficient evidence to charge Julie Ann Sulpizio for her role in the August 2 ambush that claimed the life of Master Deputy Bradley Link and injured Deputies Stefano Gargano and Harold Howell.

Read: Former US Rep George Santos pleads guilty to wire fraud and identity theft in his federal case

According to a news release, the grand jury returned a true bill of indictment for the following charges:

  • PRINCIPAL TO MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE OF A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER – PREMEDITATED
  • PRINCIPAL TO ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER OF A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER (3 counts)
  • CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE – PREMEDITATED
  • BATTERY ON A LAW ENFORCEMENT OR OTHER OFFICER
  • BATTERY (3 counts).

Read: Supermoon to rise Monday: What you need to know

A grand jury is required in Florida for all cases in which the death penalty could be sought - principal to murder in the first degree of a law enforcement officer is one such charge.

The State Attorney’s Office has 45 days to make that decision.

Sulpizio remains in custody with no bond.

Read: Walmart slashes prices on 7,200 items

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!