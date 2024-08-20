Woman arrested in death, injuries of Lake County deputies indicted by grand jury

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A grand jury indicted Julie Ann Sulpizio for principal to murder in the first degree of a law enforcement officer.

On Monday, A Lake County grand jury found that there was sufficient evidence to charge Julie Ann Sulpizio for her role in the August 2 ambush that claimed the life of Master Deputy Bradley Link and injured Deputies Stefano Gargano and Harold Howell.

According to a news release, the grand jury returned a true bill of indictment for the following charges:

PRINCIPAL TO MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE OF A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER – PREMEDITATED

PRINCIPAL TO ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER OF A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER (3 counts)

CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE – PREMEDITATED

BATTERY ON A LAW ENFORCEMENT OR OTHER OFFICER

BATTERY (3 counts).

A grand jury is required in Florida for all cases in which the death penalty could be sought - principal to murder in the first degree of a law enforcement officer is one such charge.

The State Attorney’s Office has 45 days to make that decision.

Sulpizio remains in custody with no bond.

