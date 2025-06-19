Woman allegedly married ex-boyfriend without his consent, police say

A Texas woman has been charged with stalking after allegedly marrying her ex-boyfriend without his consent and leaving a marriage certificate at his home.

Kristin Marie Spearman, 36, was arrested and released on bond with an emergency protective order in place.

The victim, a 42-year-old man, found a Bath & Body Works gift bag with a marriage certificate and a tag that read, “Congrats, maybe call your wife.”

Spearman allegedly got a local reverend to sign the marriage license without the man’s knowledge.

Police are still investigating the case, and the reverend involved is cooperating with law enforcement.

