Local

Woman accused in deadly Lake County ambush deemed incompetent for trial again

By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News
Woman accused in deadly Lake County ambush deemed incompetent for trial again Deputies say Julie Ann Sulpizio and her family opened fire on deputies who were responding to a call in Eustis.
By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The last surviving member of a family Lake County deputies say led them into a deadly ambush has again been found incompetent to stand trial.

Deputies say Julie Ann Sulpizio and her family opened fire on deputies who were responding to a call in Eustis on Aug. 2, 2024.

Master Deputy Bradley Link was killed in the attack. Two other deputies, Harold Howell and Stefano Gargano, were shot but survived.

Deputies say Sulpizio’s husband and two daughters took their own lives after the attack.

Sulpizio was originally deemed incompetent for trial in February and was sent to a mental health facility.

A medical examination determined that Julie Ann Sulpizio is a danger to herself and others and needs medical treatment.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!