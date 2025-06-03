Woman accused in deadly Lake County ambush deemed incompetent for trial again

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The last surviving member of a family Lake County deputies say led them into a deadly ambush has again been found incompetent to stand trial.

Deputies say Julie Ann Sulpizio and her family opened fire on deputies who were responding to a call in Eustis on Aug. 2, 2024.

Master Deputy Bradley Link was killed in the attack. Two other deputies, Harold Howell and Stefano Gargano, were shot but survived.

Deputies say Sulpizio’s husband and two daughters took their own lives after the attack.

Sulpizio was originally deemed incompetent for trial in February and was sent to a mental health facility.

A medical examination determined that Julie Ann Sulpizio is a danger to herself and others and needs medical treatment.

