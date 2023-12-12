Winter Springs resident cant expect an increase in their water bill next year

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — The commissioners and mayor of Winter Springs voted unanimously to increase water bills for its residents.

Some people including a commissioner felt this vote shouldn’t even happen after learning Monday that the state is investigating the city.

The first 18% hike starts next year, followed by smaller hikes until 2029.

The city stated it needs the money to replace its wastewater treatment plants and to fund nearly $160 million worth of projects.

Those projects include everything from replacing old pipes to well evaluations and storage tank updates.

The city acknowledged its plants have been rotten for years and the city did not keep up with its consumer price index.

However, some including Commissioner Dr. Cade Resnick questioned if the city should be making any changes to its finances right now.

From 2025 through 2029 people living in Winter Springs can expect to pay between $7 to almost $13 more a month.

