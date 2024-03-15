Winter Park leaders discuss state budget proposal that blocks bans on gas leaf blowers

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Winter Park city leaders could be blocked from banning gas leaf blowers because of the latest proposed state budget.

A particular section of the budget temporarily prevents local governments from putting any such ban in place.

If approved, that restriction would remain in place until July of 2025.

Lawmakers have yet to send the budget to Governor Ron DeSantis.

Meanwhile, City Leaders in Winter Park held a meeting Wednesday evening to discuss the conflict.

Two council members admitted they were confused as to whether the city would be able to move forward with its leaf blower ban.

Landscapers say the city needs to stay out of their business and let them do their job the way they have been.

For the last 15 years, Larry Candis’ landscaping business has tended to the yards and greenways of Central Florida. Now, he’s waiting to hear if Winter Park’s ban on gas-powered leaf blowers will force him to go electric to stay in the city.

“Costs more money,” Candis said. “So we’ve got to get rid of it. We’ve got to really spend a lot of money.”

The city’s ban was set to take effect in July but was delayed until June of 2025 due to community concern.

The city even called for an election to let voters weigh-in on the matter, but now, just like those leaves, the ban is up in the air.

In the closing days of the legislative session, Senator Jason Brodeur (R-Lake Mary) tacked on language to the budget banning cities from passing new leaf blower bans, and spending $100,000 to study gas-powered versus battery-powered blowers.

“My goal is that the city of Winter Park acts more like a city instead of a homeowners association meeting,” Brodeur explained. “Next, what are they going to ban, lawn mowers and cap flagpole heights and start telling people what color they can have their houses? That’s not what a city does.”

However, city leaders argue Brodeur’s ban only impacts new regulations, and their ban on leaf blowers dates back to 2022.

“It does not affect Winter Park as long as we don’t change anything,” Winter Park Mayor Phil Anderson argued during Wednesday’s meeting.

Sen. Brodeur maintains that’s not correct, and if Winter Park bans leaf blowers, it’ll be in violation of state law.

Winter Park’s City Council tabled their vote to add a referendum on the ballot for next March, giving voters the option to repeal the ban.

They’ll discuss the matter again next month to consider whether they’ll push enforcement of the ban to June of 2025.

