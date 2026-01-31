Wind, freeze, and extreme cold warnings blanket Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — We are on weather alert through Monday morning due to extreme cold not seen in central Florida in more than a decade.

Central Florida has multiple warnings in effect due to the cold weather.

We have a wind advisory that will take effect today at 3:00 p.m. and last through the morning tomorrow. Wind gusts could be as high as 45 mph this evening.

Morning Forecast: Saturday, January 31, 2026 (WFTV)

A freeze warning has been issued for everywhere in Central Florida due to extreme temperatures.

An extreme cold warning has also been issued due to wind chills that could fall into the single digits at times early tomorrow morning. That will last until 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Some areas in Central Florida including Ocala, The Villages and Palm Coast could see sub-freezing temperatures for as much as 16 hours between late tonight and tomorrow.

Orlando, Sanford, Kissimmee, and others could see more than 12 hours of freezing conditions.

Regardless of the actual temperature, the biggest thing to watch will be the wind chill. Throughout most of the evening tonight and tomorrow, the wind chill, or “feels like” temperature, will be below freezing.

Make sure to check on any vulnerable neighbors, bring outdoor pets inside, cover any exposed pipes that need attention, run the pool pumps, and cover any sensitive plants.

There is also a small chance of a few snow flurries along the Gulf Coast. They’re good, potentially be a few along Flagler and Volusia county beaches if conditions are right. There is less than a 5% chance of that happening, but it is noteworthy.

Temperatures will begin to rebound midday Monday. It will still remain well below average in terms of temperatures.

Early Tuesday morning could feature another freeze for a handful of central Florida communities, but the vast majority of the region should be near 40 for a low by early Wednesday morning.

