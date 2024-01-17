Wind Chill Advisory issued Wednesday morning as temps drop in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will see chilly temperatures Wednesday after a strong cold front moved through overnight.

Our area will have temperatures in the 30s and 40s Wednesday morning.

The winds will make those temperatures feel like the upper 20s and 30s in most areas.

Wednesday will stay chilly with a high temperature around 58 degrees in Orlando.

Our rain chances will remain low with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

Temperatures will drop back down Wednesday night with lows in the 40s.

We’ll bounce back into the 70s through the end of the week, before another front moves in late Friday.

Our temperatures slide back into the 40s for the weekend.

