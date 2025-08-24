Local

Wildwood man dies after pickup truck collides with lawnmower

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Mower death: An Alabama man riding a lawnmower on a road died when he collided with a vehicle. (Pgiam/iStock)
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A 71-year-old man from Wildwood died when a Dodge Dakota hit his lawnmower on County Road 222 west of Northeast 9th Street.

The collision happened while both vehicles were heading east on CR-222.

A 36-year-old man from Ocala driving the Dodge Dakota overtook the lawn mower, leading to a crash.

According to FHP, the lawnmower was operating without lights at the time of the incident.

After the collision, the lawn mower driver was taken to a nearby hospital and later died from his injuries.

