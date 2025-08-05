Widespread rain and storms expected Tuesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — More widespread rain is expected across Central Florida on Tuesday.

Our area could see afternoon rain and storms, with heavy downpours particularly east of I-4.

The weather pattern is driven by the sea breeze effect, which is common in Florida during this time of year.

Residents should prepare for strong wind gusts of up to 45 mph and potential lightning as part of the storm system.

Our area experienced numerous storms on Monday, including some strong thunderstorms.

Temperatures will be slightly above average on Tuesday but are expected to stabilize in the low 90s by the end of the work week.

