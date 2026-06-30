Why Gen Alpha is choosing YouTube and Twitch over TV—and what parents should know

New research shows Generation Alpha, children born between 2010 and 2024, are a digital-first generation who prefer user-generated content on platforms like Twitch and YouTube over traditional TV shows.

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With instant access to personalized and interactive content, they engage with media differently, creating challenges for parents in terms of content control and potential behavioral impacts.

“Traditional television was scheduled, passive, and standardized. It couldn’t compete with the on-demand, personalized, and interactive nature of platforms like YouTube and later TikTok and Twitch,” says clinical psychologist Michael Wetter, PsyD, ABPP, FAACP.

“Children now grow up in an environment where they don’t wait for a show to air—they expect content to be instantly available, tailored to their interests, and socially integrated. They don’t just watch content—they remix it, comment on it, and share it with peers. It’s not just entertainment; it’s how they express identity, participate in culture, and feel seen."

While younger kids gravitate towards YouTube, older kids are more likely to be on Twitch, where live streaming poses risks such as exposure to inappropriate content and interactions.

Dr. Wetter also tells Parents that because devices are always within reach, kids’ screen time habits are affecting their sleep and mood, which may impact their schoolwork and day-to-day behavior.

Parents are advised to set boundaries, engage in open conversations, and teach media literacy skills to guide their children’s online experiences.

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