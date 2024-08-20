What you need to know ahead of Tuesday’s Primary Elections in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office is making sure they are prepared for Tuesday’s Primary Election.

“We were able to get over 250 precincts set up for tomorrow [Tuesday], Glen Gilzean, the Orange County Supervisor of Elections, said. “All of the equipment has been tested. Everything is ready to go. Our team is ready for a very seamless elections.”

More than 200 Orange County polling locations are staffed and stocked with everything needed for Tuesday’s primary.

Right now, Orange County is leading the voter turnout in Central Florida.

“So far, we had over 90,000 cast their ballots either vote by mail or early voting among our 22 locations across Orange County,” Gilzean said.

According to Gilzean, another 20 to 30,000 people are expected to cast their ballot on Election Day.

“It’s an opportunity to cast their voice, let their voice be heard in the election process,” Gilzean said. “There is absolutely something on the ballot for everyone.”

On Tuesday, residents must go to their assigned polling locations to vote.

“Either look on the back of your voter registration card, or go on our website, type in your address, you’ll be able to identify exactly where your poll is,” Gilzean said. “It’s super important you must vote at your precinct.”

Depending on where you live, residents will see races on their ballot for multiple different positions.

The primary sets the tone for the General Elections in November.

If you still have a vote by mail ballot, for your vote to count, it must be dropped off at the Supervisor of Elections office by 7 p.m. Tuesday. Postmarks do not count. You can also exchange your vote by mail ballot for an in-person ballot at your assigned polling place on Election Day.

