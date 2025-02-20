What to expect from this year’s IMMERSE Festival





ORLANDO, Fla. - The interactive art festival is coming back to Downtown Orlando.

The annual extravaganza is sponsored by AdventHealth and the Creative City Project. They host hundreds of local artists and organizations.

Live performances and art installations will span 10 city blocks, on Orange Avenue from south of Central Avenue to Anderson Street.

Tickets can range from a free standard experience to $175 for the VIP Dining Experience.

The festival will take place from Friday, Feb 21 to Sunday Feb 23. Local performance icons like Cirque de Solei and the Blue Man Group will attend.

Visitors are recommended to park in nearby garages like the Library Garage on Central and the garage at Orlando City Hall. If you want to avoid the traffic, check out the City Commons Garage on Boone Avenue and the Jefferson St Garage on Jefferson.

The last day will wrap up with “Color the Sky,” a daytime fireworks show at the promenade on Central Boulevard at Lake Eola.

