Weeklong heat wave to build in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A large heat wave is expected to impact a significant portion of the country this week, with local temperatures climbing into the mid-90s.

Monday’s weather will be mostly sunny, breezy, and hot, with highs reaching the upper 80s at beaches and the low 90s inland.

A few brief showers may occur Monday afternoon, moving east to west.

As the week progresses, temperatures are expected to rise further.

This increase is part of a larger heat wave affecting much of the country.

Residents are advised to prepare for the rising temperatures as the heat wave continues to develop throughout the week.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group