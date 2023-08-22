‘Weather-or-Not’: SeaWorld invites guests back for free if weather impacts their visit

ORLANDO, Fla. — If rain, extreme heat or other weather events impact your visit to SeaWorld Orlando, you’ll now be invited to return within a year at no charge.

The theme park announced the policy change on Tuesday. Officials said the “Weather-or-Not” policy is designed to give park guests peace of mind before or during their visit.

The policy applies to both weather that impacts flight plans and weather that happens while guests are in the park.

Officials said the policy applies year-round, covering weather events for every season including rain, lightning, extreme heat, wind, snow, hail and more.

Read: Breeze Airways offering 30% off flights from Orlando

“When guests book and look forward to making memories in one of our SeaWorld parks, we want them to feel fully assured that if Mother Nature winds up having other plans that day – even if for as little as an hour – they will be able to come back another day, on us,” said Marisa Thalberg, chief marketing and communications officer of SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment.

Read: SeaWorld releases details for new and returning houses, entertainment for Howl-O-Scream

Officials said the Weather-or-Not Assurance program applies when rides are closed for 60 minutes or more due to weather. Additionally, if inclement weather causes early closure or negatively impacts the park’s operating hours, guests are eligible for a return visit at no additional cost. The policy also covers extreme heat. If park temperatures reach a heat index of 110 degrees or above, visitors will be eligible for a return visit through Weather-or-Not Assurance.

Guests must be present in the park on the day of their ticket or fill out an online form with their original order number to be eligible for a return visit at no charge. Tickets must be used within 12 months of the issuance of their originally planned ticket. Other conditions apply and full details can be found on the park’s website.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 SeaWorld Abu Dhabi SeaWorld Abu Dhabi has officially opened. (SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment/SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment)

Video: Get a sneak peek on board SeaWorld Orlando’s new ‘Pipeline’ coaster SeaWorld annual pass holders can ride the park’s newest roller coaster Friday, but Channel 9′s Q McCray got a sneak peek at what you can expect. (Q McCray, WFTV.com)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group