Weather Alert Day: We could see tropical storm-like conditions this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Chief meteorologist Tom Terry on Wednesday afternoon declared a Weather Alert Day for both Saturday and Sunday.

Terry said a strong low will form in the Gulf of Mexico and move over Florida from late Saturday through early Sunday, bringing tropical storm-like conditions to Central Florida.

“This likely won’t be tropical in nature,” he said.

But we can expect to see 2 to 5 inches of rain, wind gusts in excess of 40 to 50 mph, coastal erosion and flooding, and wave run-up. A few tornadoes are also possible.

See preliminary timing below:

Read: 2023 school report cards: See Central Florida’s highest & lowest scoring schools

Saturday afternoon

Saturday afternoon A strong low will form in the Gulf of Mexico and move over Florida from late Saturday through early Sunday. (WFTV)

Expect increasing rain during the Cure Bowl as well as wave run-up and beach erosion along Central Florida’s coastline.

The storm threat will increase after Saturday’s sunset.

Read: These 7 local schools will have weapon detection systems installed

Saturday evening

Saturday evening A strong low will form in the Gulf of Mexico and move over Florida from late Saturday through early Sunday. (WFTV)

Heavy rain, wind gusts exceeding 40 to 50 mph and several tornadoes are possible as the Gulf low approaches.

Wave run-up and beach erosion is forecast along the coast, especially during high tide.

Read: This local school district is discussing year-round education

Sunday morning

Sunday morning A strong low will form in the Gulf of Mexico and move over Florida from late Saturday through early Sunday. (WFTV)

By this time, the Gulf low will likely have moved onshore and will be over open Atlantic waters later in the day.

There could be the threat for severe weather in the northern portions of our region, and we will still see some gusty and rainy conditions to start the day.

Download the free WFTV weather app to stay updated on the system as it develops.

And watch Terry’s full forecast live on Channel 9 Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Photos: Storms rip through Tennessee

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 25 Storms rip through Tennessee MADISON, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 10: A child's ride-on vehicle is seen amongst downed tree branches in the aftermath of a tornado on December 10, 2023 in Madison, Tennessee. Multiple long-track tornadoes were reported in northwest Tennessee on December 9th causing multiple deaths and injuries and widespread damage. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images) (Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

©2023 Cox Media Group