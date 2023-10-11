Weather Alert Day: Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes possible Wednesday, Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Update:

Chief meteorologist Tom Terry on Tuesday afternoon determined that a Weather Alert Day is in effect for late Wednesday afternoon and evening until early Thursday morning.

“A complex weather setup involving a few low-pressure areas in the Gulf and a warm front moving in from our south will combine to bring heavy to severe storms and a few possible tornadoes,” he said.

Terry will have the latest on the timing of these weather pattern changes live on Channel 9 Eyewitness News.

Strong storms possible Wednesday, Thursday

Earlier story:

Central Florida is in store for another great weather day.

We will see fall conditions Tuesday morning with mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures.

Our area will warm up into the 80s on Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday through the rest of the week will be warmer and muggier.

Starting Wednesday, rain chances will be going up and daytime highs will reach the upper 80s.

A low-pressure system and front will drive in moisture which will bring a wetter and stormier pattern.

