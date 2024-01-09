ORLANDO, Fla. — Tuesday will be a Weather Alert Day in Central Florida.

Overnight Monday, expect windy and humid conditions. Conditions will be warm and windy by early Tuesday.

But by Tuesday afternoon, a line of strong thunderstorms will move through the region -- from west to east -- between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Weather Alert Day Severe thunderstorms, damaging winds & tornado warnings possible Tuesday. (WFTV)

Some of the thunderstorms are forecast to be severe, with damaging winds and tornado warnings possible.

The weather will get much colder once the system passes, with Thursday morning temperatures dipping into the 40s.

