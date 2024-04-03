News

Weather Alert Day: Central Florida could experience powerful storms Wednesday

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

Weather Alert Day: Central Florida could experience powerful storms Wednesday A Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday.

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday.

Chief meteorologist Tom Terry said the next spring storm system will move through Central Florida during the day Wednesday, bringing with it the slight risk for severe weather.

He said the system is forecast to move into Marion County at about 10 a.m., approaching The Villages before noon.

The storms are expected to reach the I-4 corridor between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., Terry said.

They will reach Brevard County between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., he said.

Some of the storms could bring damaging winds in excess of more than 50 mph, small hail and an isolated risk of a tornado.

Strong line of storms forecast for Wednesday

After the front moves through the area, expect cooler temperatures and sunny skies.

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News as we continue to update the timing and impact of Wednesday’s storms.

Wednesday's storms will bring strong winds, risk of hail and isolated tornados

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Weather Alert Day: Central Florida could see damaging storms Wednesday Channel 9 meteorologists have issued a “Weather Alert Day” for Wednesday. (WFTV)

Jason Kelly

Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Jason Kelly joined WFTV Channel 9 in 2014. He serves as the station's Digital Executive Producer.

